Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, handed out the annual DHS awards for employee excellence, Michael Hoefer was among them. He’s chief of the office of performance and quality at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and a silver medalist in the Meritorious service awards category. Hoefer joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the award, and the importance of data in his office.