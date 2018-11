Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cybersecurity is like a battle with no end. But with the right people, your organization can stay a crucial step ahead. Feds need to build what one expert calls a resilient cybersecurity culture. John McCumber, director of cybersecurity advocacy for North America at the cyber training non-profit (ISC)², joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain his plan.