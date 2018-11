Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department has strict and detailed procedures for how the armed services should safeguard supplies of munitions such as ready-to-fire missiles and rockets. The trouble is that the Army, Navy and Air Force don’t always follow them. Diana Maurer, director of defense capabilities and management at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what GAO shared in a recent report.