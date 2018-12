Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The best thing about being president of the United States might be Air Force One. For everyone else, it’s horrible airline travel. Still, the Transportation Department could do a bit more to help inform harried passengers about the limited rights they do have. Andrew Von Ah, director of physical infrastructure issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the agency’s recent report.