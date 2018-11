Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When Americans went to the polls on Nov. 6, they might not have been thinking of the countless unseen people who actually do the day-to-day work of government — everything from dealing with foreign countries to answering tax questions. After 20 years of studying public servants from a variety of angles, the IBM Center for the Business of Government has published a sort of summary book with advice for a bumpy future. John Kamensky, senior fellow at the center, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some highlights.