The Justice and Interior Departments have teamed up to expand a program giving Native American tribes access to crime databases. It’s called the Tribal Access program (TAP) and its already in place at 47 tribal locations. Tracy Toulou, director of the Office of Tribal Justice, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about where the program is headed and its goals.