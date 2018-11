Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Former Secretary of State Dean Acheson’s famous memoirs are titled “Present at the Creation,” referring to the post-World War II world. Don Bathurst was present at the creation of the Homeland Security Department in the post 9/11 world. The executive director for Emergency Preparedness at DHS has been inducted into the National Academy of Public Administration, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.