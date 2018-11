Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If data is the lifeblood of agencies, the National Technical Information Service at the Commerce Department makes sure agencies have good circulation. NTIS helps agencies make better use of data to address mission critical needs with that all-important focus on improving citizen services. Avi Bender, director of the National Technical Information Service, told Federal News Network Executive Editor Jason Miller about how his office’s know-how is translating agency data into more of a strategic asset. Hear their conversation on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.