Every year the federal government reports levels of improper payments of around $140 billion. The problem seems impervious to efforts to end it. A study by Deloitte and the Partnership for Public Service finds at least one federal agency is having success. And state governments might have some practices worth trying. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the partnership, had more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.