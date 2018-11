Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed a new online tool called the Self-Reliance Country Roadmaps Portal. It lets users look up metrics of low and middle income countries to see how they are progressing towards no longer needing foreign aid. For more on how it works, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with Chris Maloney, deputy assistant administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Policy, Planning, and Learning on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.