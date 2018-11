Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last week the Veterans Affairs Department was hit with a class action lawsuit. It claims tens of thousands of vets never received reimbursement they’re entitled to for emergency medical services rendered at non-VA facilities. Bart Stichman, executive director and co-founder of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why they’re going after VA.