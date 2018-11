Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

While nearly all veterans who visit a Department of Veterans Affairs medical center get adequate care, sometimes things don’t go so well. When they don’t, the results can be catastrophic and expensive. A case in point is that of former Army Staff Sgt. Aaron Merritt. He died in 2014 at a VA hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Now the VA has paid a big settlement. Trey Thatcher, attorney at Burch-Porter-Johnson, represented Merritt’s family. Thatcher joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about the case.