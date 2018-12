Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The House last week passed a bill that would force federal agencies to update their websites and offer more digital services. It’s policy, but now it would be law. One of the backers of the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act, or IDEA Act, is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin shortly after the House passage to first explain what the act is supposed to do.