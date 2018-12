Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Partnership for Public Service said its latest Best Places To Work ratings should be a wake-up call for federal agency leaders. After three straight years of governmentwide gains on the employee engagement index, the 2018 version, conducted with the Boston Consulting Group, found nearly six in 10 federal organizations lost ground. And a handful of agencies saw double-digit declines in just one year. Mallory Barg Bullman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership, talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about this year’s rankings.