The military services know they’re facing challenges when it comes to hiring, training and keeping enough skilled personnel at their major maintenance depots. And while each of them has taken major steps to tackle the problem over the last several years, what’s missing is a long-term strategy. That’s one of the findings of a new deep-dive by the Government Accountability Office. Diana Maurer, from Defense Capabilities and Management at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it.