Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Just three days remain before funding expires for a wide swath of the government. Don’t you hate when that happens? So do contractors, and they have advice for the Office of Management and Budget about what should happen to deal with a partial shutdown. David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for details.