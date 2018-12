Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department’s failure to get a clean financial audit in its first go around has riled some members of Congress. California Democrat Mark DeSaulnier has introduced a bill called the Defense Waste Reduction Act and he promises more oversight once his party is in the majority. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.