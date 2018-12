Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Risk management is a way of spending scare dollars in the most effective ways. Now the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security wants to help large organizations map their risk management cybersecurity strategies to their investment decisions. It’s awarded two universities grants to figure it out. Erin Kenneally, DHS cybersecurity division’s science and technology program manager, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.