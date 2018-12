Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If the great powers competition ever got to shooting, a Defense Department assessment questions whether the United States defense industry could support a major war effort. That’s according to a deep-dive study from October that didn’t get a lot of attention. But some members of Congress noticed. Among them was Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a former Marine Corps captain. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.