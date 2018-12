Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sometimes agencies make mistakes. But sometimes they get into trouble and it’s not their own doing. Such is the case with the Merit Systems Protection Board. Now that the Senate has failed to move on three Trump administration appointees, the three-member board is left with one holdover and his term expires in March. Former MSPB Executive Director James Eisenmann, now an attorney with Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what might happen or should happen.