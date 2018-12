Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With 2017’s large amount of hurricanes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency found itself relying heavily on advance contracts to get much needed goods and services to areas affected. However, a recent review by the Government Accountability Office found FEMA could be getting even better use of these contracts. Marie Mak, director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Issues at GAO, told Federal News Network’s Eric White how FEMA can utilize them more. Hear the conversation on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.