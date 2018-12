Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A growing number of agencies are dusting off old procurement rules that lie outside the Federal Acquisition Regulation. These so-called other transaction authorities are perfectly legal. For more detail, Ben McMartin, chief of the acquisition management office at the Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.