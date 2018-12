Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Information Systems Agency thought it had all the bases covered for its systems engineering, technology and innovation contract. Best value, multiple awards, unrestricted and small business are all there. But it lost four protests. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why.