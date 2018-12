Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

What is usually a quiet week on Capitol Hill has turned into a bit of holiday madness, as the fight for the president’s proposed border wall could very well lead to a budget stand off, ending in a partial government shutdown. To get an update on the matter, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with veteran Capitol Hill Reporter David Hawkings on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.