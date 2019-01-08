Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

8 possible parent agencies could house Federal Protective Service

January 29, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
5 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They don’t put infants through metal detectors any more, but the Federal Protective Service has ongoing troubles with something more basic. Namely, where in the world does it belong? FPS, formerly housed in the General Services Administration, has been part of the Department of Homeland Security for 15 years. Yet, like an orphan in search of a forever home it doesn’t seem to quite fit anywhere. For the latest, Lori Rectanus, director of physical infrastructure issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

GAO issued a report on the matter Jan. 8.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Department of Homeland Security Federal Drive Federal Protective Service General Services Administration Government Accountability Office Lori Rectanus Management Reorganization report Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.