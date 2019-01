Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The long partial government shutdown has had little effect on the flying public. The Transportation Security Administration has received a lot of attention, especially as reports come of large numbers of officers calling in sick. But what about those in the air transport chain the public doesn’t see? The air traffic controllers of the Federal Aviation Administration have also been on the job, and also working without pay. Executive Vice President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Trish Gilbert joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it.