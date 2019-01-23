Commission’s new report ponders why Americans pursue public service

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For about a year the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service has been studying what inspires Americans around the country join the military and civil services. On Wednesday, the commission issued its report, along with recommendations to the president and Congress for creating a greater “ethos” of public service. Commission Chairman Joe Heck joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it. He is an emergency physician, a reserve Army brigadier general, a deputy staff surgeon in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a former member of Congress.

