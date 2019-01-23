Listen Live Sports

Commission’s new report ponders why Americans pursue public service

January 23, 2019 9:47 am
 
For about a year the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service has been studying what inspires Americans around the country join the military and civil services. On Wednesday, the commission issued its report, along with recommendations to the president and Congress for creating a greater “ethos” of public service. Commission Chairman Joe Heck joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it. He is an emergency physician, a reserve Army brigadier general, a deputy staff surgeon in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a former member of Congress.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
