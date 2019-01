Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Congress was supposed to be on recess this week but that’s not happening as the government shutdown passes the one month mark. Hard positions by leadership and President Donald Trump might mask more willingness to compromise down the ranks. For a look at the week ahead, Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.