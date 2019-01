Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Washington, D.C. area has been feeling the pinch of the partial government shutdown. Fewer federal employees are around to buy stuff or even ride the Metro. But what about the government’s other bills, like, say, rent? Lucy Kitchin, senior vice president of government investor services at real estate management firm JLL, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the impact of the shutdown on commercial real estate.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.