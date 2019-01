Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The longest government shutdown in history is of course affecting agency operations, but what about the mindsets of their employees? Financial burdens and cabin fever may start taking their toll on some of them, as many remained furloughed or working without pay. With more on that, Federal News Network’s Eric White joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.