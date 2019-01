Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has famously proposed moving the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) out of Washington. He said more than 100 entities from around the nation have expressed interest in hosting it. A former NIFA director isn’t so sure it’s a good idea. Sonny Ramaswamy, president of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why not.