People in financial trouble can be cybersecurity risks. Take those 800,000 federal employees on furlough or working without pay. They pose all sorts of risks some unwitting, some deliberate. Aubrey Turner, director of identity and access management at Optiv Security, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin. to discuss the risks.

