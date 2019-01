Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Bid protests, contract protests — they’re the part of federal procurement everyone loves to hate. But like many governmental functions, they serve a useful purpose. With many agencies and departments caught up in the partial federal shutdown, one might wonder whether the protest process has been affected. Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney with Petrillo and Powell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some answers,

