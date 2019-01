Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Following a couple of dizzy years of policy and legislation, just what is the state of federal information technology going into calendar 2019? According to one new in-depth look, it’s better but not great. Agile development, cloud computing and just basic impact of IT still have a long way to go. Dave McClure, principal director — Federal CIO Advisory Services at Accenture Federal Services, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.