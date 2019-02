Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cold as it may be in Washington, inside the Capitol the atmosphere is heated. Members are hard at work to get past the three-week continuing resolution now approaching its second week. For one view from inside and the prospects for success, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va,) spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about a bill he introduced Wednesday regarding federal shutdowns.

