Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Lost in all of the hubbub over the partial government shutdown is a law that promises big changes for how the government administers its small business programs. It’s called the Small Business Runway Extension Act. The president signed it earlier this month. Stephen Ramaley helped write the law and he is a government contracts lawyer at Miles and Stockbridge. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.