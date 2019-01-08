Listen Live Sports

Congress’ Office of Workplace Rights has new policies

January 8, 2019 10:01 am
 
It didn’t get a lot of coverage in the pre-Christmas frenzy of the partial government shutdown, but President Donald Trump signed a new law aimed at enhancing workplace protections for congressional staff members. The Office of Compliance — the rough Capitol Hill equivalent to the Merit Systems Protection Board — has turned into the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, and has the responsibility for carrying out new policies and procedures. OCWR Executive Director Susan Tsui Grundmann pointed out that most cases are about discrimination, with some distinction between them and #MeToo-eque harrassment cases. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
