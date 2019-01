Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Work out too much in the heat and body core temperatures can rise to dangerous levels. Add heavy Army uniforms and equipment, and heat can turn deadly. Now the US Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine has developed a way to more accurately predict when a soldier is in danger of overheating. Laurie Blanchard, biomedical engineer, and Adam Potter, research physiologist at the Institute, spoke about the issue on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.