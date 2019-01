Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Having reached historic length the great partial shutdown of 2019 has no end in sight. Still, a Democratic senator was able to get a promise from President Donald Trump to sign a bill guaranteeing federal employees would get paid once appropriations are restored. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to discuss what’s next.