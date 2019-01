Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

About the only good thing coming from continuing the partial government shutdown might be less traffic, but the costs keep mounting. One fallout is the loss in revenue to federal contractors, especially in the Washington, D.C. region. To find out just how much loss that is, Bloomberg Government analyst Paul Murphy joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

