Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The border wall-induced standoff among Republicans and Democrats in Congress and President Donald Trump has put the breaks on one of the administration’s signature initiatives — namely deregulation, or reregulation. It’s an effort that involves both the White House and many that remain without appropriations. Bridget Dooling, former staff member of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, now a research professor at The George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more details.