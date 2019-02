Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The shutdown may or may not have soured people on the idea of federal service. But one agency is pushing ahead with a hiring fair Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Arlington, Virginia, pursuant to the need for a long list of professionals doing vital work. Frank Lowery, associate administrator for management at the National Nuclear Security Administration, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

