Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Agriculture Department said appropriations for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could last until the end of February if Congress fails to agree on a way to end the government shutdown. David Super, professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the food stamp program can actually run much longer because of the way it’s funded. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.