The Department of Veterans Affairs has its own federal police force to ensure safety at its medical facilities. But it doesn’t do a great job at planning and oversight of its police force. Nor does the agency have a clear idea for whether police should investigate alleged misconduct by VA managers. VA Inspector General Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide more on this and other recent findings.