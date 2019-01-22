Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

VA partners with GE to improve 3D technologies

January 22, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
5 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

3D technologies have been a subject of interest for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical system for a long time. First came the transition from 2D to advanced 3D modeling on computer screens. Next, VA started to move those models into the physical world, with 3D printed models that clinicians can hold in their hands.

But the systems it’s been using aren’t purpose-built for the medical field, and a new partnership with General Electric Healthcare aims to change that. Under the agreement, GE is providing 3D printing workstations designed for health care, and VA is offering its expertise to help improve the system.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Beth Ripley, a Seattle-based radiologist and chair of thee Veterans Health Administration’s 3D Printing Committee, talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the promise VA sees in 3D technologies.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
3D printing All News Beth Ripley Federal Drive GE General Electric Healthcare Health IT modeling partnership Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference