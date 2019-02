Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors, like federal employees, are glad to see the government reopen but are suspicious of the fact that it’s only a three-week continuing resolution. It’s like the return of the electricity when the storm is still raging — how long have you really got? With how to make soup while the stove works, David Berteau, CEO of the Professional Services Council joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

