Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Data Act implementation is a work in progress for federal agencies. They’ve got until 2022 to make spending data automatically available to anyone who wants to see it. The act’s biggest promise, though, might be in what it lets agency finance people not have to do. With a progress report and some of the challenges ahead, Dave Mader, former White House controller and now chief strategy officer at Deloitte, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.