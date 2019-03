Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After 15 years, NASA famously announced the end of the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity mission earlier this month. The robotic probe was only supposed to last 90 days but ended up clocking 5,000. To discuss what happens next, project manager John Callas joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

