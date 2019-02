Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

To make things easier for its airmen and ground employees, the Air Force has created a new innovation office at its installation and Mission Support Center in Texas. The office was stood up in November and Marc Vandaveer is the center’s chief innovation officer. He joined Federal News Network’s Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his plan for the new office.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.