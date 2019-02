Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The deeper the Energy Department gets into cleaning up Cold War-era nuclear waste dumps, the more difficult and expensive the task seems to grow. The Government Accountability Office noted the estimate went up by $100 billion just this year. David Trimble, director of Natural Resources and Environment Issues at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for recommendations for DOE to keep moving.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.